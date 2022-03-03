In-Person Today at Apple Sessions Resume on March 7

Today at Apple sessions in Apple retail stores across the United States will resume in-person events starting March 7. To coincide with Women’s History Month (March) music fans and creators can explore remixing with GarageBand. This is the first time in-person sessions have resumed since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Apple Store locations paused in-person sessions amid the pandemic, and released on-demand videos and virtual sessions hosted by Apple Creative pros.

Today at Apple in Person

The musical hands-on session will have participants remix Free Woman by Lady Gaga. Tools in GarageBand will be used, such as Live Loops, Remix FX, and others. At the end of the free 30-minute session people can share and celebrate their mixes. You can register today on this webpage.

Previous Today at Apple in-store Remix sessions have featured top artists, including Alicia Keys, Billie Eilish, Khalid, Madonna, Pu Shu, and Taylor Swift. Apple says the session will focus on GarageBand for iPhone and iPad.

Health and safety measures may be in place based on local conditions. Visit apple.com/retail for details on COVID-19 measures. For sessions with amplified sound, hearing loop technology is available on request. Certain sessions are supported with sign language interpreters.

Deirdre O’Brien, Apple’s senior vice president of Retail + People:

We can’t wait to welcome more of our communities back to our stores to experience Today at Apple, led by our incredible Apple Creatives. We’ve missed experiencing this connection in our stores, and we’re so happy that Today at Apple is back in person.

Today at Apple debuted in 2017 in Apple Store locations around the world, offering free educational sessions on topics ranging from photo and video to music, coding, art, and more.