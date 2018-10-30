Today at Apple Update: 60 New Sessions and Labs

At the Apple event today, a major non-hardware announcement involved a Today at Apple update. Head of Apple retail Angela Ahrendts took to the stage with the details.

Today at Apple Update

Today at Apple sessions are hosted by special store employees called Creative Pros, with some kind of educational background in a skill like photography, programming, art, and music. Some of the new sessions will be:

Video Lab – Small Screen Magic Co-created with Zach King

– Fun Family Portraits Design Lab – Drawing Treehouses Co-created with Foster + Partners

– Color and Mood with Final Cut Pro Music Lab – Advanced Beat Making with Logic Pro

– Creating Photo Essays Coding Skills – Sensor Arcade Challenge

App Lab for Teachers – App Design & Prototyping

– Capturing Cinematic Shots Video Walk – Manipulating Time

– Getting Started with Procreate Photo Walk – Taking Portraits on Location

– Advanced Beat Making with Logic Pro Art Lab for Kids – Make Your Own Emoji

– Making a Theme Song Art Skills – Perspective with Morpholio Trace

– Staying Motivated Co-Created with Jeanette Jenkins Video Lab for Teachers – Class Projects with Clips

– Beat Making Co-created with Swizz Beatz Music Walk – Creating Soundscapes with GarageBand

– Lenses, Tripods, & More for iPhone Music Lab for Teachers – Telling Stories with GarageBand

The Apple Store app will also get a new section around Today at Apple, and it will start to suggest sessions for you based on the products you buy.

