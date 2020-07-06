Today At Apple ‘Made in LDN’ Sessions Return For 2020

LONDON – ‘Made in LDN’ branded Today at Apple sessions are returning. Although Apple Stores in the city are open, due to coronavirus social distancing requirements, the sessions will take place online (via MacRumors).

Made in LDN Sessions Start July 27

Apple has collaborated with creative arts youth organization Spotlight and the office of Mayor of London Sadiq Kahn to provide a program to help young artists in the British capital learn from industry experts. Those who register will receive guidance on how to build their reputation, write lyrics, produce music videos, and other key skills. They will also have the opportunity to showcase their music to industry professionals such as Kali Claire. Thanks to Spotlight’s youth record label, Spotlight Sounds, the likes of Aitch, Nadia Rose, Young T & Bugsey are involved in the sessions, which will be curated by DJ Carly Wilford.

The series of sessions is entitled ‘Musical Survival’ and will be available from July 27 to August 28. Applications opened on Monday. Applicants need to send an introductory video and links to their music.