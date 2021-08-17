Cupertino has been trying to get back to normal operations. Apple halted many of its programs during the COVID-19 pandemic. One popular one, the in-person “Today at Apple” classes, may resume sooner than we might have expected.

Getting Back to Normal, Finally?

We recently talked about Apple’s back-to-the-office policy, and the fact that Cupertino delayed the move in light of increased COVID-19 cases. Just this week, Apple informed in-store employees of plans to restart in person classes in the near future.

Bloomberg reports the sessions will resume on August 30, but there could still be delays depending on local COVID-19 conditions. The sessions will be available at most US locations.

Topics Covered by Today at Apple

At one of these classes, consumers can learn how to make the most of their devices. The most popular sessions, “Getting Started” classes, help folks learn about using their Mac, iPhone, or iPad.

The Effects of the Pandemic on Apple Consumerism

In March 2020, Apple’s in-person classes came to a halt as the coronavirus pandemic worsened throughout the world. Instead of providing “Today at Apple” classes in its stores, Cupertino switched to virtual sessions and special online learning opportunities. In August 2020, Chinese COVID-19 restrictions eased and Apple Stores resumed classes there.

Unfortunately, lockdowns and recent increases in COVID-19 cases have kept the service unavailable for most of the world.

Earlier in 2021, Apple Stores in the US began reopening. Occupancy is still limited, and Apple has made changes to store floor-plans to allow for social distancing. The latest move, if it isn’t held back again, will offer better opportunities for customers to learn how to use their Macs, iPhones, iPads, and other Apple devices. “Today at Apple” classes are essential for many new to the Mac, iPhone, or iPad. Seeing them return to the stores is welcome, as long as proper measures stay in place to keep everyone healthy.