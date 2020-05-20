Tom Hanks Feature Film ‘Greyhound’ to Debut on Apple TV+

Tom Hanks’s upcoming film Greyhound is going to debut on Apple TV+. The WWII Naval feature was meant to appear in theaters on Father’s Day weekend, but the coronavirus pandemic means it will now premiere on Apple’s streaming service instead (via Deadline).

Tom Hank’s ‘Greyhound’ Gets Apple TV+ Premiere

There has been no confirmed Apple TV+ release date. However, it is expected that Greyhound will appear on the service in more than 100 countries soon. Mr. Hanks wrote the film’s screenplay. It was directed by Aaron Schneider.

The decision that Greyhound will premiere on Apple TV+ is hugely significant. It came as it emerged that Apple may be buying up older shows and movies to bulk out its minimalist catalog of original content. Whatever struggles Apple TV+ may currently be facing, getting exclusive first access on a movie from a star as big as Mr. Hanks can only be a boost to the service.