Tim Cook was in Utah on Wednesday. He was in attendance as LGBTQ+ family and youth resource center Encircle opened its first cafe.

Tim Cook Welcomes Encircle’s ‘Life-Saving’ Work

Mr. Cook was joined by former NBA star Dwyane Wade, Utah Jazz owner Ryan Smith, Governor Spencer J. Cox and his wife, Abby, on the visit. Encircle CEO and founder Stephenie Larsen was also there. The Apple CEO described the organization’s work as “life-saving” in a tweet.

Proud to support @encircle2gether’s life-saving work providing resources to LGBTQ+ youth in Utah & surrounding states. Great to be with @GovCox, @AbbyPalmerCox, @RyanQualtrics, Ashley Smith, @DwyaneWade, and @stephylarsen as we celebrate the opening of Encircle’s first cafe. pic.twitter.com/E6nN23Uc4m — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) October 13, 2021

Mr. Cook has become increasingly public in his support for the rights of LGBTQ+ people. He has also received various awards for his work in this area.