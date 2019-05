Security expert Tarah Wheeler recently tweeted a list of the top 20 most common iPhone passcodes (via Cult of Mac).

Top 20 Passcodes

If your passcode is on the list, you should consider changing it. These are all four-digit codes, and Apple made six-digit codes the new default, which are more secure.

The top 20 most common mobile phone PINs are: 1234

1111

0000

1212

7777

1004

2000

4444

2222

6969

9999

3333

5555

6666

1122

1313

8888

4321

2001

1010 26% of all phones are cracked w these codes. Change to short passphrase: Settings>Passcode (iOS)/Security (Android) <3 stay safe! — Tarah (@tarah) May 31, 2019

You can change your passcode by going to Settings > Touch ID/Face ID & Passcode > Change Passcode.

