Top Apple Insider Suggests iPhone SE 4 is Releasing This Week

Apple is reportedly set to unveil the much-anticipated iPhone SE 4 this week, maybe even on Tuesday, February 11, 2025, through a press release rather than a launch event. This information comes from one of the best Apple insiders, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, who suggests the device will be available for pre-order shortly after the announcement and begin shipping later this month.

The iPhone SE 4 is rumored to bring upgrades over its predecessor while maintaining its position as Apple’s most affordable smartphone. Key features include a design resembling the iPhone 14, with a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display, aluminum frame, and glass back. It will feature a notch and Face ID, replacing the traditional Touch ID.

It will be powered by the latest A18 chip, will have a single 48MP rear camera with optical image stabilization (OIS) and a 12MP front camera.

Complying with EU regulations, the device will adopt USB-C instead of the Lightning port. For the first time, we will see Apple’s in-house cellular modem.

The iPhone SE 4 is anticipated to start at $499 and will likely be available in multiple storage configurations, starting at 128GB. All this might make you wonder if you should go for the iPhone SE 4 or the iPhone 13/14. Worry not; we’ve got it covered for you.

This launch marks Apple’s effort to modernize its entry-level lineup while addressing regulatory requirements in key markets like Europe. Stay tuned for the official announcement on February 11.