Get Totallee Cases on Sale for as Little as $5

iPhone accessory maker totallee is having a few big sales for smartphone cases and screen protectors. These are for iPhones, Google Pixels, and Samsung Galaxy phones. All codes are sales final.
Totallee Cases on Sale
US$5 Cases
The following cases are on sale for US$5 using the code FIVER at checkout while supplies last.
- iPhones of all models: Navy, Red, and Solid Black cases
- All Google Pixel 3, 3 XL, 3a, 3a XL cases
- Pixel 4 Frosted Clear cases
- All Samsung Galaxy S10 cases
US$10 Leather Cases
These leather cases can be had for US$10 using the code EXCLUSIVE, while supplies last.
- All iPhone leather cases
- All Pixel leather cases
Screen Protectors
Get 70% off screen protectors with the code PROTECTION. Code expires June 22. This code works on ALL screen protectors regardless of smartphone mode or manufacturer. This includes screen protectors in packs of two.