Totallee’s Hybrid MagSafe Clear Case Now Available for iPhone 13 Models

Totallee’s newest case, the Hybrid MagSafe, is now available for purchase on totalleecase.com and on Amazon. These iPhone 13 cases can be yours for US$39.

Hybrid MagSafe

This case is different than the company’s usual ultra-thin products. It’s a bit more sturdy, with a clear backing and black edges. It has a MagSafe connector built into the back so you can leave it on while you charge your iPhone.

Totallee sent me one of these cases for my iPhone 13 Pro. I’m quite pleased with it although I’ve only had it for several days. And that pronouncement comes from me, Andrew, unofficial director of the iPhone nudist resort. Will I leave the case on? No, but I will save it for special occasions.

