Totallee makes thin cases for smartphones and is planning a big sale for Memorial Day 2021. From May 24 to May 31, you can get 50% off all products on Totalleecase.com using the code MEMORIAL.

Thin iPhone Cases

The company also sells other products besides cases, like wireless chargers, a UV phone sanitizer, phone ring grip, screen protectors, and a one-meter-long iPhone charging cable.

Cases come in different colors as well as two types: Transparent (0.33”) and Matte (0.31”). They feature a raise lip around the camera hold, no branding or logos, and work with MagSafe charging.

Subscribe
Notify of

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments