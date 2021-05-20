Totallee makes thin cases for smartphones and is planning a big sale for Memorial Day 2021. From May 24 to May 31, you can get 50% off all products on Totalleecase.com using the code MEMORIAL.

Thin iPhone Cases

The company also sells other products besides cases, like wireless chargers, a UV phone sanitizer, phone ring grip, screen protectors, and a one-meter-long iPhone charging cable.

Cases come in different colors as well as two types: Transparent (0.33”) and Matte (0.31”). They feature a raise lip around the camera hold, no branding or logos, and work with MagSafe charging.