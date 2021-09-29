Totallee is known for making super-thin cases for smartphones. Its newest case, Hybrid, is still super-thin but it has added protection. It’s available to purchase for iPhone 13 models for US$45.
Totallee Hybrid Case
This case is a thin, hard, clear option with some added protection. Like our other thin cases, the Hybrid will have a camera bump, but it also has a TPU bumper to keep your iPhone extra safe. Like the other cases, the Hybrid is still:
- Ultra thin
- Minimal with no logos or branding
- Works with MagSafe
- Nearly weightless
- Raised lip around the camera for protection
It ships within one business day and the totallee offers a 30-day money back guarantee.