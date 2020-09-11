Accessory maker totallee has revealed its line of iPhone 12 cases, and as usual they’re as thin as can be. Totallee says it has successfully released iPhone cases before they are officially announced since 2013. Although I can’t personally verify that number they did send me an iPhone 11 case last year that correctly predicted the new square camera bump.

Thin iPhone 12 Cases

A juicy iPhone 12 rumor is whether the new model with come with a LiDAR sensor or not. This could necessitate an extra space in the iPhone’s square camera bump like the iPad Pro 2020 model. But does that mean you need another circle cutout in the case? No, says totallee, you just cut the whole square out like with the iPhone 11.

Starting at US$35 for the iPhone 12 case, the company also has cases ready for the iPhone 12 Max, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max. Just like other rumors suggest, the case design has square edges evocative of the iPad Pro 2018 and iPhone 5.

Each case is available in Frosted Clear, Frosted Black, Navy Blue, and Green. The Navy Blue case is sure to look beautiful on the rumored blue iPhone 12. These cases are available for preorder immediately.