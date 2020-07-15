Case Maker Totallee Runs Sale for FREE Cases

Totallee is offering smartphone users a big sale for certain cases. Using the code GIFTED, which expires July 20, you can get these cases for free (just pay shipping). All sales using this code are final.
Free Case Sale
Cases for the following smartphone models are available under this sale:
- iPhone X, XR, XS, XS Max (excluding leather cases)
- Pixel 3, 3 XL, 3a, 3a XL (excluding leather cases)
- Galaxy S10e, S10, S10+
The code is only valid in the U.S. and Canada and the sale only goes on while supplies last. There is also a limit of one case per customer.