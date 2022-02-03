iPhone 13 Owners Can Get a Totallee Sierra Blue iPhone Case

Case manufacturer totallee has recently released a Sierra Blue iPhone case to match their device. It’s available for the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max.

Sierra Blue iPhone Case

The Sierra Blue iPhone case is a color variant of the company’s ultra-thin case. This case comes in a variety of other colors. These cases are known for having an ultra-thin, minimal design free of logos or branding. There is a raised lip around the camera for protection as well as a lip around the front. They work with MagSafe cases too.

There are two kinds of cases that totallee sells: matte and transparent. Matte cases, such as the Sierra Blue product, are just 0.31 inches, or 7.8mm. The transparent case is slightly thicker at 0.33 inches or 8.3mm.

I’ve reviewed totallee’s cases in the past and I think they’re nice for people who want protection against scratches without having a bulky case. One percent of all totallee sales are donated to charities working on the front lines to help end the homelessness crisis. If you’re not happy with your order in the first 30 days, just send it back for a refund. Returns are always free and easy.