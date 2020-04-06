Totallee Launches UV Phone Sanitizer

Accessory maker totallee launched a UV phone sanitizer today. Ultraviolet light is a safe, effective way to clean your phone without using harsh chemicals.

UV Phone Sanitizer

The device uses UVB and UVC rays to kill germs and bacteria, although the website is careful to note that they don’t have a way to test its effectiveness against COVID-19. It doubles as a wireless charger, offering 10W for Samsung phones and 7.5W for iPhones.

it costs US$99 but comes with a 2-year warranty and 30-day money back guarantee. Totallee will send you a free replacement if anything happens to your product. Shipping starts April 15, 2020.

Further Reading

[Here Are The Apps That Support Sign in With Apple (Update)]

[/product-news/apple-acquires-voysis/”>Apple Acquires Irish AI Startup ‘Voysis’]