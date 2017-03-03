New Touch ID Tech Pushing iPhone 8 Production to September

Apple’s Touch ID fingerprint technology is getting a major revamp in the iPhone 8, and that’s pushing the start of production out to September. The later production date means Apple won’t hit the usual September shipping window for its flagship model.

The iPhone 8’s fingerprint scanning will be based on technology from AuthenTec—a company Apple bought in 2012. The sensor element comes from Privaris, another company Apple bought, and can be embedded in glass.

Combining the two lets Apple build the iPhone 8’s Touch ID fingerprint scanner into the glass, which fits with reports saying Apple is removing the physical button from the new model. The iPhone 8 is expected to include an OLED display, glass front and back, 3D sensing front-facing camera, and wireless charging support.

Insider sources speaking with DigiTimes said the new Touch ID sensor is being manufactured by TSMC. They also said Apple may use ultrasound for part of the biometric recognition currently handled by fingerprint scanning.

Since the iPhone 8 is reportedly going into production in September, it won’t be ready in time to release during the fall window Apple usually ships the latest models. We won’t, however, have to wait for every new model.

Apple is reportedly planning to release the iPhone 7s and iPhone 7s Plus in September, so we’ll likely see all three phones at the unveiling event. The iPhone 8 will ship a few weeks after the 7s and 7s Plus.