Toyota Integrates Apple Maps EV Routing in CarPlay for New Electric Models

Toyota will add Apple Maps EV routing to its 2023 and newer battery electric vehicles in the United States through Apple CarPlay. The feature plans routes with charging stops built in, so drivers no longer need to leave CarPlay to find chargers on long trips.

Toyota says all BEVs equipped with Toyota Audio Multimedia can enable the feature, including the new 2026 bZ models that just went on sale. Apple Maps uses real-time vehicle data to estimate range and charging needs. It factors in elevation and driving conditions, and when the battery runs low, it directs the driver to the nearest compatible station.

Apple introduced EV routing in 2022 and has expanded support gradually. Adoption requires tight integration with a car’s battery management system, which slows the rollout. Toyota’s move adds a major brand to the list and gives existing owners a practical upgrade.

This update matters for daily use. EV drivers plan around charging, not gas pumps. Native routing that understands a car’s state of charge reduces guesswork and cuts time lost to app switching.

How Apple Maps EV routing works

When you request directions, Apple Maps reads the car’s state of charge and predicts whether you can complete the trip without a stop. If you cannot, it suggests charging stops along the way and, in select regions and networks, shows real-time charger availability. If you continue until the battery gets too low, Maps automatically pivots to the nearest compatible charger to keep the trip moving.

Toyota owners will use the feature inside CarPlay, so the workflow stays consistent with the rest of the in-car experience. That integration keeps the map, music, and calls in one place, while the system handles range and charging decisions in the background.

The rollout covers Toyota’s BEV lineup, which centers on the bZ series. While the roster remains small, adding native EV routing improves long-distance confidence and removes a common pain point for new EV owners. It also signals closer coordination between automakers and Apple on features that depend on live vehicle data.

For Toyota’s U.S. EV drivers, this is a practical win that arrives right in the interface they already use.