IKEA Tradfri Smart Blinds Add HomeKit Support

IKEA is now rolling out HomeKit support for its line of Tradfri smart blinds as a firmware update.

Tradfri Smart Blinds

The blinds first launched in early 2019 and IKEA said that HomeKit support would be added in the fall of 2019. The update was delayed for unknown reasons but now it’s arriving. You’ll have to update your Tradfri gateway to the latest update, 1.10.28.

If you’ve already added the gateway then the blinds should automatically appear within the Home app. If not, open the Home app, tap Add Accessory, then hold your iPhone near the label on the blinds, or use the HomeKit Setup Code if IKEA provided you with one.

Further Reading

[Apple Made its HomeKit Accessory Development Kit Open Source]

[Can’t Remotely Control Your HomeKit Devices? Enable iCloud Two-Factor Authentication]