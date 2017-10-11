Trammell Hudson to Keynote MacTech Conference 2017

MacTech Conference always finds interesting keynote speakers and this year is no different because renowned security researcher Trammell Hudson will be taking the stage.

Hudson is known for creating Thunderstrike, the first proof-of-concept MacBook firmware rootkit, and for working with Apple to develop a patch for the security flaw. He’s also the man behind the Magic Lantern Firmware, which is a reverse engineering of the Canon 5D Mark II firmware, and the Magic Lanter project for writing extensions that run inside Canon’s mirrorless cameras.

He has presented his research at BlackHat, DEFCON, CCC. Hudson works at Two Sigma Investments and is working on a more secure security system called Heads.

During the keynote, entitled “The Value of Discovery,” MacTech says,

Trammell will show some of the ways you can go about diving into and taking apart technologies you are using. You’ll learn about the real-world benefits to understanding what’s going on behind the scenes and under the hood, and you’ll see some fun and interesting surprises along the way.

Adding, the goal is for attendees to not only think about looking behind the scenes, but to integrate that practice into their thought process.

MacTech Conference is a 3-day, immersive, technical conference specifically designed for Apple IT Pros, Enterprise, consultants and techs. Now in its eighth year, this international event takes place in Los Angeles from November 15th through 17th, 2017 with pre-conference workshops on November 14th. The event includes top experts presenting the conference sessions.

MacTech Conference cost US$1,599, which includes the sessions, all meals, and event activities. Early bird pricing gets you a $400 discount but expires on October 16th. Our TMO readers get an additional $200 off, bringing the conference cost down to $999 by visiting our special discount page.