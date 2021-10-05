Steve Jobs passed away on October 5, 2011. Today marks a decade since the Apple co-founders death.

Remembering Steve Jobs

Tim Cook was appointed to succeed Mr. Jobs as Apple CEO on a permanent basis just six weeks before his death. He paid tribute today with a video posted to Twitter.

“People with passion can change the world for the better.”— SJ. Hard to believe it’s been 10 years. Celebrating you today and always. pic.twitter.com/x2IUnlO7ta — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) October 5, 2021

Sir Jony Ive was also a close confidant of Mr. Jobs and rose to become Apple’s Chief Design Officer. He too has been remembering his mentor in recent days. Writing for The Wall Street Journal on Monday, he said that he thinks about Mr. Jobs ‘every day” and remains close to his widow, Laurene Powell Jobs. Sir Jony, who delivered the eulogy a decade ago, described Mr. Jobs as “the most inquisitive human I have ever met”, and recalled how the two had lunch together “most days.”

Medical Care and Lasting Legacy

Mr. Jobs’s suffered from pancreatic cancer and went medical leave in January 2009. He did return to the Apple stage in September that same year, following a liver transplant. He praised the “generosity” of his donor and unveiled a new set of iPod nanos. Although he did have the transplant, the remains debate and controversy surround the medical and care decisions Mr. Jobs made for himself. Some wonder if he could have lived longer had he taken a different approach.

With its move into streaming and growing focus on other services, the Apple Mr. Jobs left behind is very different one to the company that exists today. However, some of his core principles, like privacy, remain central to Apple to this day.