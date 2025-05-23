Trump Adds Samsung to Tariff Threat, Says Apple Not Alone

President Donald Trump said Friday that his proposed 25% tariff on foreign-made Apple iPhones will also apply to Samsung and other smartphone manufacturers that build devices outside the United States.

Speaking from the Oval Office, Trump confirmed the tariff wouldn’t single out Apple. “It would be more. It would also be Samsung and any other company that makes that product or it would not be fair,” he said. The tariff, aimed at encouraging domestic manufacturing, is expected to take effect by late June.

Tariff Applies to All Foreign-Made Smartphones

Earlier in the day, Trump posted on Truth Social that iPhones manufactured abroad would face a 25% tariff. He later clarified the policy applies broadly to smartphones not made in the U.S., not just to Apple.

Reporter: On Apple, you said if they do not make their iPhones in the U.S., you will hit them with a 25% tariff. Do you have the power to tariff a single company? Why would you want to hurt an American company?



Trump: It would be more. It would also be Samsung and any other… pic.twitter.com/ItF62LA286 — Acyn (@Acyn) May 23, 2025

“Samsung and anybody that makes that product,” Trump said, referring to smartphones made outside the country, “otherwise it wouldn’t be fair.”

Apple manufactures most of its iPhones in China and India. Samsung’s production is also primarily based in Asia. The proposed tariff would impact both companies’ pricing and potentially reshape supply chains.

Broader Trade Policy Signals

Trump also told reporters he’s willing to maintain a 50% tariff on the European Union without a new trade agreement. The move signals a broader protectionist stance as Trump pushes U.S. tech and electronics firms to return manufacturing stateside.

The announcement marks a sharp escalation in Trump’s trade rhetoric, placing major global tech players on notice.

As reported by Reuters and The Wall Street Journal, the administration has yet to provide specifics on enforcement or exemptions.