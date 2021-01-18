The outgoing Trump Administration has notified Huawei suppliers that it is revoking certain licences to sell to the Chinese firm. Reuters reported that this includes chipmaker Intel and that firms receive ‘intent to deny notices”, with at least eight licenses from four companies were revoked.

Trump Revokes Licenses to Sell to Huawei

Firms that received ‘intent to deny’ notices have 20 days to respond, while the U.s. Commerce Department has 45 days to advise on any necessary changes, with the companies then allowed another 45 days to appeal. Neither Huawei or Intel had made a public comment at the time of this writing, and Huawei declined to comment when approach by The Mac Observer.

The battle with Huawei has been a running theme of President Donald Trump’s time in office. In December 2018, Meng Wanzhou, the firm’s chief financial officer and daughter of its founder, was arrested in Canada, on a U.S. warrant. Huawei was placed on a Commerce Department “entity list” in May 2019. This restricted suppliers from selling U.S. goods and techology to it. Then, in September that year, it emerged that Intel had received licences enabling it to suply Huawei Technologies. In August 2020 a rule stipulated 5G-capable products would be rejected, with issues around other products decided on a case-by-case basis.