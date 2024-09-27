Trump Asks Apple To Unlock iPhones of People Who Attacked Him

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump has called on Apple to assist the FBI in unlocking iPhones and accessing apps belonging to people accused of plotting assassination attempts against him.

Trump claims the FBI cannot access “three potentially foreign-based apps” on Crooks’ phone, despite the agency reportedly gaining access to the device within 40 minutes using tools from Israeli security firm Cellebrite. In Routh’s case, Trump alleges the FBI has been “unable to penetrate” six cell phones found in his possession.

This is not the first time Trump has called out on Apple. Back in 2021, Trump criticized Apple for refusing to unlock the iPhone of a Royal Saudi Air Force lieutenant accused of killing three sailors. This incident occurred during Trump’s presidency.

Apple has consistently resisted requests to create backdoors into its devices, citing security concerns for all users.

The request for help from Apple comes after a briefing to Trump by U.S. intelligence about possible threats from Iran to harm him. But, officials who enforce the law haven’t found any connection between Iran and the events involving Crooks and Routh.

As the election campaign goes on, this problem will probably continue to cause arguments.

