Trump Disapproves of Apple Shifting Its Production to India

US President Donald Trump publicly criticized Apple’s decision to expand its manufacturing operations in India, saying he told CEO Tim Cook to stop building products there and focus on US-based production. Speaking during a state visit to Qatar, Trump said, “I don’t want you building in India,” referencing Apple’s growing footprint in the South Asian nation.

Apple currently manufactures about 90% of its iPhones in China but has steadily shifted operations to India to mitigate supply chain risks and trade tensions. The company now plans to produce 25% of its global iPhone output in India within a few years.

However, Trump urged Apple to increase domestic production, claiming the U.S. had supported the company through its years of China-based manufacturing.

Trump Pressures Apple to Manufacture in the US

Trump cited Apple’s $500 billion investment pledge announced in February, which includes spending on US infrastructure, AI server facilities, and media production. He claimed that after providing favorable conditions, the US expects Apple to build locally. “We want you to build here,” he told Cook, adding that Apple will be “upping” its US production, though he gave no specifics.

While Apple does produce limited devices in the US, including the Mac Pro and servers in Texas, it has no iPhone assembly in the country. Analysts argue that US-based iPhone production would significantly increase costs, pushing prices up to $3,500 per unit in some estimates.

Apple’s India Strategy Faces Political Resistance

Apple assembled $22 billion worth of iPhones in India during the past year, up 60% from the previous period. Its key partners—Foxconn and Tata—are expanding operations in southern India, with new plants and capacity under development. The move is part of Apple’s broader strategy to reduce dependence on China after supply chain disruptions and geopolitical challenges.

Trump also took aim at India’s tariff policies, calling it “one of the highest tariff nations in the world.” However, he noted that India has offered to remove tariffs on US imports, potentially opening the door for future trade agreements.