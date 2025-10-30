Trump halved tariffs after meeting Xi, Apple avoids billions in extra costs

Apple will spend less on import duties after President Trump cut the extra tariff on Chinese goods from 20 percent to 10 percent. The decision came after his meeting with China’s President Xi Jinping in Busan, where both sides agreed to a one-year truce on trade penalties.

The New York Times reported that the new rate takes effect immediately. It ends months of tariff swings that hit Apple’s bottom line. Apple had been absorbing billions in extra costs because of the earlier hikes, as most of its iPhones, Macs, and accessories come from China. The company warned that longer tariff pressure would force price changes in the U.S. market.

Apple’s Cost Relief

Lower tariffs mean Apple avoids sudden price jumps on key products. It also helps maintain stable prices during the holiday season. Apple’s supply chain, which still relies heavily on China, gains short-term breathing room while production expands in India and Vietnam.

Apple’s earlier estimate showed an added $900 million in costs in the first quarter affected by the 20 percent tariff. The company expected that number to rise each quarter. Cutting the rate in half reduces that impact and helps protect profit margins.

Rare Earth and Supply Stability

China also agreed to pause new export restrictions on rare earth metals for one year. These materials are used in iPhone speakers, haptic systems, and camera parts. A pause removes the risk of supply bottlenecks that could delay Apple’s production schedule.

With tariffs lower and raw materials secured, Apple can focus on its next hardware cycle instead of trade issues. Pricing for the iPhone 17 series and Apple Watch should stay stable across retail and carrier partners through 2026.

The truce lasts a year, but tensions between the U.S. and China could return. For now, Apple benefits from lower costs, predictable supply, and steady pricing. The next big question is whether both sides can turn this pause into a lasting trade deal.