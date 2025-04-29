Trump Official Confirms US-Made iPhones Are Coming

Apple plans to manufacture iPhones in the United States but is waiting for ‘robotic arms‘ to make the shift possible, according to U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick.

In an interview with CNBC, Lutnick said Apple CEO Tim Cook recently told him that robotic automation is key to bringing iPhone production stateside.

Apple has already committed to a $500 billion investment in the U.S., covering AI server facilities and a new factory in Texas. Lutnick pointed to this commitment as evidence that Apple is serious about expanding its manufacturing footprint domestically. However, he emphasized that large-scale production needs precision robotics before it can move out of Asia.

Lutnick described his conversation with Cook, saying the Apple CEO explained that the biggest hurdle isn’t cost, but the need for advanced robotic arms capable of meeting the company’s manufacturing standards.

He also noted that Cook sees overreliance on foreign labor as a risk and wants American technicians operating future production lines. “The day that I see [robotic arms] available, it’s coming here because I don’t like to employ all these people, foreign. That’s my biggest risk,” Lutnick quoted Cook as saying.

Challenges and Timelines

Although Lutnick expressed confidence that Apple would eventually assemble iPhones in the U.S., he did not offer a timeline. He insisted that Cook is committed to domestic manufacturing and dismissed concerns that building iPhones in America would double the device’s price. “Tim Cook wants to build it here. He’s going to build it here,” Lutnick said.

Broader Context

The Trump administration’s recent tariffs on Chinese imports, some reaching 145%, have added urgency to Apple’s long-term strategy to diversify its supply chain. Apple has secured temporary exemptions, but the company is looking at ways to reduce dependence on overseas manufacturing.

As reported by CNBC, Lutnick acknowledged that his statements are sometimes taken out of context, but stood by his description of his conversation with Cook. For now, Apple’s move hinges on the arrival and deployment of the robotic technology needed to meet its standards at scale.