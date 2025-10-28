At Tokyo event, Trump says Tim Cook has “done more than the entire group”

Apple CEO Tim Cook attended a business event in Tokyo where President Trump praised him for Apple’s huge investments in the United States. The event took place at the U.S. Ambassador’s Residence after a $490 billion U.S.-Japan investment was announced.

Trump spoke to business leaders for about 40 minutes and praised Cook for Apple’s American Manufacturing Program. The program includes several U.S. projects worth around $600 billion. Trump said to Cook:

“Tim Cook is doing, I think, like, 600 or 650 billion dollars, right? Think of it. You’ve done more than the entire group here. We raised 518 billion, and it is one man sitting here, at 650. But good… and everything’s… they’re treating you great, right? We give them fast permits. We give everybody fast permits. No more waiting 20 years before you get rejected.”

Apple’s investments highlighted

Cook had just returned from China before joining the Tokyo event with other business leaders. Trump pointed out how Apple’s work in the U.S. supports factories, suppliers, and data centers. He said Apple’s spending shows what big companies can do for the American economy.

Other executives were also present, but Trump focused mainly on Apple. By talking about Apple’s U.S. projects, he wanted to show that strong business ties between Japan and America can bring big results.

Trump’s message to companies

During his speech, Trump told the group, “You have great companies — you’re phenomenal business people,” and said the U.S. “won’t let you down.” He promised that companies investing in the U.S. would get faster project approvals and less waiting time.

The event helped Apple remind people about its long-term investments in the U.S. The company has continued to spend on local jobs, suppliers, and infrastructure. Trump’s comments placed Apple in the spotlight as a leader in American investment.

Cook didn’t make any announcements at the event, but the praise showed how Apple’s ongoing projects remain important to both business and government leaders.