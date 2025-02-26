Trump Warns EU; Don’t Fine Apple, or Else

Apple faces pressure as the European Union’s Digital Markets Act (DMA) clashes with US interests. The situation has intensified after President Donald Trump threatened retaliation against what he sees as excessive penalties on American tech companies.

Teresa Ribera, the EU’s new competition chief, has promised to finish investigations into Apple and Meta by March’s end. This commitment puts her in a difficult position, as she must balance enforcing EU regulations with avoiding a trade conflict with the United States.

The DMA gives the EU power to fine Apple up to 10% of its global revenue if found in violation. This has raised concerns among US lawmakers, who argue the act unfairly targets American companies and may breach World Trade Organization commitments.

The European Commission maintains that the DMA applies equally to all large digital companies operating in the EU single market, regardless of their country of origin. However, the threat of US tariffs in response to any fines complicates the EU’s regulatory efforts.

Apple, along with other tech giants, now finds itself at the center of a growing dispute between the US and EU over tech regulation. The outcome of this standoff could shape the future of digital market rules and impact transatlantic relations.

