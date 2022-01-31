Pinterest AR Shopping ‘Try On’ Feature Expands to Home Decor

Try On for Home Decor is an expansion of Pinterest AR Shopping which was previously only available for lipstick and eyeshadow. It launches across over 80,000 stoppable Pins. The company found that users are five times more likely to purchase from Try On-enabled Pins than standard Pins.

Pinterest AR Shopping

Users will be able to virtually place home decor from U.S. retailers such as Crate & Barrel, CB2, Walmart, West Elm, and Wayfair in their home using the Pinterest Lens camera, and try before they buy. Pinterest says it’s one of the biggest platforms for home decor, with 9 out of 10 people using it for inspiration.

In the past year, the number of users engaging with shopping surfaces on Pinterest has continued to increase. Users continue to use visual search to shop on Pinterest, with Lens camera searches specifically increasing year-over-year by 126%.4 Try On for Beauty usage by Gen Z and Millennials has increased by 28% and 33% respectively.

Jeremy King, SVP of Engineering, Pinterest, said:

Since the pandemic began, we’re seeing more digitally savvy shoppers than ever before, as millions of people now expect virtual and mobile options to try before they buy, see personalized recommendations, and gather information as part of their decision making process. These behaviors are happening across Pinterest every day, which is why we’re continuing to advance technologies like AR Try On and make Pinterest a full funnel shopping destination that takes people from inspiration to purchase anywhere in the app.

How to Use Pinterest Lens Camera

Here’s how you can try Pinterest AR shopping with the Lens feature.

Open the Pinterest app on your mobile device and tap the magnifying glass. Tap the camera in the search bar. Pinch to zoom or tap on a specific object to focus your camera. Tap the button to snap a picture or select a photo from your camera roll.

Make sure you hold your camera steady for a clearer picture. If your photo is too dark you may need to turn on the flash.