TSMC Prepares 2nm Chip Production for Apple’s Next-Gen A20

TSMC has built a dedicated production line for Apple’s A20 processor, designed for the iPhone 18 Pro. This chip will use TSMC’s 2-nanometer process, marking a major leap in Apple’s mobile silicon. Production will begin in 2026 at the Chiayi P1 fab in Taiwan.

To handle Apple’s demand, TSMC is scaling WMCM (Wafer-Level Multi-Chip Module) packaging at this facility. Monthly output is expected to reach 10,000 units. Only the Pro models will get the A20 chip, likely due to high production costs.

WMCM Packaging Marks a Shift from InFo

Apple is replacing InFo (Integrated Fan-Out) packaging with WMCM for the A20. InFo supports single-chip packaging with limited flexibility. WMCM allows Apple to combine CPUs, GPUs, RAM, and AI accelerators in one package. This design improves chip communication, speed, and power efficiency.

Thanks to WMCM, the iPhone 18 Pro will likely feature 12GB of RAM. That’s a step up from previous models and aligns with Apple’s performance goals. Smaller transistors in the 2nm process allow tighter integration and better energy use.

The A20 will follow the A18 chip from the iPhone 16, which used a 3nm N3E process. The iPhone 17’s A19 chip will likely use the improved N3P process. These transitions show Apple’s steady push toward more powerful and efficient designs.

DigiTimes reports that TSMC has already initiated preparations for mass production, with Apple poised to become the first customer for its 2nm chips. MacRumors and analyst Ming-Chi Kuo both confirm that only the Pro variants of iPhone 18 will adopt the A20 chip due to cost factors and advanced hardware requirements.

TSMC’s investment in a dedicated line underscores Apple’s deep influence in the semiconductor supply chain, and its ongoing push to stay ahead in chip innovation.