TSMC Quarterly Profits Rose to 6 Billion in Q42021

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., the biggest contract manufacturer of computer chips, reported that its quarterly profit rose 16.4% from the previous year to US$6 billion (via AP).

TSMC Quarterly Profits in 2021

In the last quarter (three months) of 2021 its revenue rose 21.2% to US$15.8 billion and US$6 billion in TSMC quarterly profits. With its headquarters in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC makes processors for a number of companies such as Apple. Recent announcements from the company include:

Plans to invest US$100 billion over the next three years in manufacturing and research and development

Plans to build its first chip factory in Japan. TSMC and Sony Corp. said they would jointly invest US$7 billion in the facility

Plans for a second production site in the U.S. located in Arizona

TSMC has a a semiconductor wafer fabrication facility in Camas, Washington, and design centers in San Jose, California, and Austin, Texas. The company will spend US$12 billion for its Arizona factor with a goal of producing 20,000 silicon wafers per month at the 5-nanometer scale. That level of chip is the smallest, fastest, and energy efficient being manufactured today.

The company expects its capital expenditure to reach US$44 billion in 2020, a 32% increase from the US$30 billion in expenditure in 2021. TSMC aims to address competition from Samsung, another chipmaker, as well as Intel which announced [PDF] its own chip foundry in 2021. Intel Foundry Services would be a standalone business and fully vertical.

TSMC built a fabrication plant in southern Taiwan for 3-nanometer chips, as well as a new plant for production of 5-nanometer chips.