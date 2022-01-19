‘TuneIn On Air’ Launches For Content Creators, Educators, Non-Profits

Live streaming audio service TuneIn launched ‘TuneIn on Air’ on Wednesday. It aims to give upcoming content creators as well as educational and non-profit broadcasters access to the same distribution tools as major outlets.

TuneIn on Air Goes Live

The move will allow creators, educators, and non-profits to broadcast via the TuneIn app (including on iOS) and through connected device and auto partners such as Tesla, Volvo, Sonos, Amazon, and Samsung. Furthermore, members will be able to use its customer data platform, Amplifier, and have access to dedicated support resources.

Commenting, Jamie Silverstein, Senior Director of Strategy and Business Operations said:

The radio and entertainment landscape are transforming rapidly. Our introduction of TuneIn On Air demonstrates how deeply committed we are to innovating around the needs of the broadcaster community, regardless of size. This offering represents TuneIn’s first foray into developing solutions for emerging content creators to put them on equal footing with major broadcasters across the United States.

At the time of this writing, TuneIn on Air was only available in the U.S. It will cost particaipating broadcasters US$249 per quarter, although there are reductions available for non-profits and academic establishments.

Andrew Bock, the company’s Chief Industry Evangelist, said: