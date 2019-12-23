Turkish Hacker’s Tried to Blackmail Apple for $75,000

LONDON – A 22-year-old Turkish hacker tried to blackmail Apple to the tune of $75,000. He pleaded guilty to the offense in London on Friday (via Bloomberg News).

Hacker Pleads Guilty

Kerem Albayrak told Apple he would delete a database that contained 319 million iCloud and other Apple accounts. He demanded either $75,000 in crypto-currency or 1000 iTunes gift cards worth $1000 each. Britain’s National Crime Agency (NCA), described the hacker as a “fame-hungry cyber-criminal.” Mr. Albrayrak claimed to speak on behalf of a Turkish crime family. He reportedly told investigators that “when you have power on the internet it’s like fame and everyone respects you, and everyone is chasing that right now.”

It is understood that Apple’s network was not compromised. Mr. Albrayak simply had data from a previously-compromised third-party database. He received a two-year suspended sentence, a six-month electronic curfew, and 300 hours of unpaid work.