Tutanota is an end-to-end encrypted email service and its desktop clients exit beta after two-and-a-half years. These clients are for macOS, Linux, and Windows. Emails with Tutanota can be “standard emails” – only protected with TLS encryption – or end-to-end encrypted emails.

You can install the desktop apps here.

Tutanota Desktop Apps

The apps offer more advanced features than what the web client offers, such as:

Opening files

Sending notifications for new emails and calendar reminders

Using the system secret storage

Spelling checker for multiple languages

Setting Tutanota as default mail handler

Automatic signature check upon client updates for best security

Installation policy for business use

Before exiting beta the company performed a security review in which no major issues were found.