Tutanota is an end-to-end encrypted email service and its desktop clients exit beta after two-and-a-half years. These clients are for macOS, Linux, and Windows. Emails with Tutanota can be “standard emails” – only protected with TLS encryption – or end-to-end encrypted emails.
You can install the desktop apps here.
Tutanota Desktop Apps
The apps offer more advanced features than what the web client offers, such as:
- Opening files
- Sending notifications for new emails and calendar reminders
- Using the system secret storage
- Spelling checker for multiple languages
- Setting Tutanota as default mail handler
- Automatic signature check upon client updates for best security
- Installation policy for business use
Before exiting beta the company performed a security review in which no major issues were found.