tvOS 12 Public Beta Ready for Apple TV

The public release of tvOS 12 for Apple TV is out and includes Dolby Atmos sound support.

tvOS 12 was first shown off at Apple’s Worldwide Developer Conference in early June. Along with Dolby Atmos audio support, the new tvOS version includes the ability to auto-fill passwords from user’s iPhones, and Zero Sign-on for cable TV services. Zero Sign-on lets Apple TV detect which cable service you have and automatically sign in and download apps for available channels.

tvOS 12 supports the fourth generation Apple TV along with Apple TV 4K. The public release of tvOS 12 is coming this fall, along with iOS 12, watchOS 5, and macOS Mojave.

If you’re feeling brave and want to install tvOS 12, first enroll in the public beta program at Apple’s website. Then go to Settings > System > Software Updates > Get Beta Updates on your Apple TV.