tvOS 15.4 Public Beta Adds New Video Player Features

Apple has released the public beta of tvOS 15.4, enhancing the Apple TV experience with several new features. A key addition is the “Up Next” queue in the video player, allowing users to manage upcoming content directly without leaving the video.

The update also introduces an on-screen volume button for quick adjustments and support for captive Wi-Fi networks, simplifying connections in places like hotels. The home screen now features a dynamic layout that adapts based on viewing habits, making content discovery more engaging.

For fitness enthusiasts, tvOS 15.4 adds new workout types to Apple Fitness+ and improves integration with other Apple devices. The gaming experience is enhanced with support for more Bluetooth controllers and an upgraded Game Center interface.

Developers gain access to new tools for creating interactive tvOS apps. As this is beta software, users should expect possible instability and are advised to proceed cautiously when installing it on primary devices. The public beta is available through the Apple Beta Software Program.