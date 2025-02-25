tvOS 15.4 Public Beta Adds Support for Captive Wi-Fi Networks

The tvOS 15.4 public beta brings a new capability to Apple TV devices: support for captive Wi-Fi networks. This feature makes it easier to connect Apple TV to networks that require additional sign-in steps, such as those found in hotels, dormitories, or other public spaces.

Users can now use their iPhone or iPad to complete the authentication process, removing a common pain point for Apple TV users in these environments. When connecting to a captive network, the Apple TV will display a QR code on the screen. Users can scan this code with their iPhone or iPad camera, which will then open a web view for completing the network sign-in process.

Once authenticated, the connection details are securely shared with the Apple TV, completing the setup. This feature uses the same technology that allows iPhones and iPads to share Wi-Fi passwords with each other, ensuring a secure transfer of information.

The addition of captive network support makes Apple TV more versatile for use in various settings, from travel to education. As part of the tvOS 15.4 public beta, this feature is available for testing by registered beta users.