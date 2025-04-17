tvOS 18.4.1 (22L261) Out With Stability Improvements for Apple TV

Apple has released tvOS 15.4.1 for Apple TV devices, focusing on stability and performance. This update does not bring new user-facing options, but it addresses issues that could affect setup and restoring Apple TV. Users who experienced problems with device setup or restoring from a backup should see better results after installing this update.

tvOS 15.4.1 is part of Apple’s ongoing effort to keep the Apple TV platform stable and reliable. The update can be installed through the Apple TV settings menu. Users are advised to keep their device connected to the internet and ensure it has enough storage for the update[10]. Apple says this update is recommended for all users to keep their Apple TV running smoothly.

This release comes after the larger tvOS 15.4 update, which added options like a HomeKit camera Picture in Picture and support for captive Wi-Fi networks. tvOS 15.4.1 focuses on resolving rare issues and making the device more dependable for daily streaming and smart home use[10]. Apple continues to work on future updates that may bring more options, but this release is about stability and performance.