tvOS 18.4 Beta 2 Seeded with Minor Improvements

Apple has made the second beta of tvOS 18.4 available to developers, continuing the refinement of its TV operating system. The tvOS 18.4 Beta 2 update is part of Apple’s ongoing effort to enhance the Apple TV experience. While specific new features have not been highlighted in this release, the update is said to include minor improvements and bug fixes for Apple TV users.

These enhancements are aimed at making the platform more stable and responsive during use. Developers can now test their apps against this new beta to ensure compatibility and optimize their software for the latest tvOS version. As with previous tvOS betas, this release is only available to registered developers and requires specific hardware for testing.

The final public release of tvOS 18.4 is likely to come in the coming weeks, bringing these improvements to all compatible Apple TV models. Users can expect a smoother and more reliable experience when using their Apple TV devices once the update is officially released.

Apple seeds tvOS 18.4 beta 2 to developers. Update brings minor improvements and bug fixes to Apple TV, but no major new features have been announced yet.