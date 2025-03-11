tvOS 18.4 Beta 3 With Enhanced Apple TV App Experience

tvOS 18.4 beta 3 introduces several enhancements to the Apple TV app. Users can now quickly add content to their Watchlist using a plus button on the featured title carousel. The app also includes clear indicators for new episodes of shows and updated iconography throughout.

These updates aim to improve user interaction and content discovery on Apple TV. While specific new features in tvOS 18.4 beta 3 may not be widely detailed, the update is part of Apple’s ongoing effort to refine its media platforms.

The enhancements in tvOS 18.4 are designed to make navigating and managing content easier for users. With a focus on user experience, Apple continues to update its platforms to ensure seamless integration across devices. The release of tvOS 18.4 beta aligns with Apple’s broader beta testing cycle, with a public release expected in early April.