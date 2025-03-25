tvOS 18.4 RC Now Available with New Features

tvOS 18.4 RC includes new emoji and may bring additional tweaks for Apple TV users. While specific major features are not detailed, the update is expected to enhance overall system stability and performance.

There were previous rumors about new screensavers and robot vacuum support, but these have not been confirmed in the current RC. The inclusion of new emoji aligns with Apple’s broader effort to keep its emoji library consistent across all platforms.

The update is likely to focus on refining the user experience for Apple TV, possibly including improvements to streaming performance or minor interface adjustments. As with previous tvOS updates, Apple may also address any known bugs or issues reported by users. Although the details are limited, tvOS 18.4 RC sets the stage for a more polished and reliable Apple TV experience.