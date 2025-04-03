tvOS 18.5 Beta Out Now

Apple has seeded tvOS 18.5 beta to developers as part of its ongoing software refinement process for Apple TV devices. As with many tvOS updates, no immediate details about new features have been disclosed in this release, suggesting that it may primarily focus on under-the-hood improvements rather than introducing significant changes.

Developers testing tvOS 18.5 are encouraged to look for subtle adjustments that could enhance performance or user experience across supported devices. Previous updates have often included minor tweaks aimed at improving navigation speed or compatibility with third-party apps, so similar refinements may be expected here.

This beta arrives as Apple prepares for WWDC announcements, where larger software innovations are typically unveiled. For now, tvOS 18.5 appears to be a maintenance release designed to ensure stability and reliability while paving the way for future developments in Apple’s entertainment ecosystem.