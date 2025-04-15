tvOS 18.5 Developer Beta 2 (22K5568C) Out With Stability and Performance

Apple has released the second developer beta of tvOS 18.5, continuing its pattern of incremental updates for the Apple TV platform. This update is primarily focused on bug fixes and performance improvements, with no significant new features or user interface changes reported in this build.

The goal of tvOS 18.5 developer beta 2 is to address issues identified in previous versions, enhance system stability, and ensure a smooth and responsive experience for users. Developers testing this beta are encouraged to look for improvements in app performance, video playback, and overall system reliability.

As with other recent Apple software updates, the emphasis is on maintenance and refinement rather than the introduction of new capabilities. This approach reflects Apple’s broader strategy as it prepares for the next major version of tvOS, which is expected to be announced at the upcoming WWDC.

By focusing on stability and performance, Apple aims to provide a dependable platform for both users and developers, ensuring that the Apple TV remains a reliable hub for streaming and entertainment.