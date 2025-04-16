tvOS 18.5 Public Beta Released, Here’s What’s New

Apple has released the public beta of tvOS 18.5, the latest update for its Apple TV platform. This version is primarily aimed at improving system stability and addressing bugs, rather than introducing new features or significant interface changes. Early feedback from testers indicates that the update is focused on refining the overall user experience, with performance enhancements and security updates taking precedence.

The tvOS 18.5 public beta is available to users enrolled in the Apple Beta Software Program, and can be installed on compatible Apple TV devices. As with other recent tvOS updates, Apple is using this release to ensure that the platform remains reliable and secure, particularly as new content and features are introduced in future versions.

Users are encouraged to report any issues or unexpected behavior encountered during the beta testing phase, helping Apple to identify and resolve potential problems before the final release. While tvOS 18.5 does not bring major new features, it underscores Apple’s ongoing commitment to maintaining a high standard of quality and performance for its streaming platform.

