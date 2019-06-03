TVOS Upgrade Announced AT WWDC 2019

Tim Cook revealed upgrades to tvOS at WWDC 2019.

TVOS Gets Multi-User Support

The Apple CEO revealed that tvOS will get multi-user support. This means users can sign-in and see the shows that they watch, not what the entire family has been streaming. It struck me that this is a capability that Netflix has had for a while. However, in tvOS it includes multi-user support for Apple Music. User can see the lyrics to the song they are playing on tvOS too, which should please the karaoke fans!