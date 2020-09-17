Apple accessory maker Twelve South introduced a new product on Thursday called Curve Riser. It’s a metal stand for the iMac and iMac Pro, or another external display, to give you a more comfortable viewing height.

Inspired by Curve for MacBook, the Curve Riser iMac stand is a sleek, metal stand that takes your iMac to new heights. It’s a storage shelf that can hold hard drives, hubs, or other personal items. It’s a ventilated stand to enable optimal airflow for devices like audio interfaces or products like a Mac mini.

Specs

Product Dimensions:

Height: 4.2 inches (10.6 cm)

Width: 12.52 inches (31.8 cm)

Depth: 9.65 inches (24.5 cm)

Weight: 3 pounds (1.36 kg)

Maximum Shelf Capacity:

Height: 1.75 inches (44.5 mm)

Width: 10 inches (25.5 cm)

Depth: 9.65 inches (24.5 cm)

You can order the Curve Riser iMac Stand for US$79.99.