Twelve South Launches New iPad Pro Journal Case

Andrew Orr

@andrewornot
Under a minute read
| News

Today Twelve South announced the launch of its iPad Pro Journal case, giving your aluminum and glass devices an attractive, leather wrap.

Twelve South Journal

Journal is available for the iPad Pro 11″ and iPad Pro 12.9″, completing the Journal line which is available for the iPhone and MacBook as well. It has a shell inside to hold your iPad, a sleeve inside to store documents, and a space to hold an Apple Pencil.

twelve south journal case

The case zips up to give you full protection. Journal is available at US$99.99 for the iPad Pro 11″, and US$119.99 for the iPad Pro 12.9″.

Further Reading:

[Review: AirSnap Twill Gives You a Stylish AirPods Case]

[Review: Twelve South’s BookBook Volume 2 for iPad]

Leave a Reply

Please Login to comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  Subscribe  
Notify of