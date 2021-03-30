On Tuesday Twelve South launched a new product called MagicBridge Extended. It’s an enclosure to combine an Apple Magic Trackpad 2 with a Magic Keyboard with numeric pad.

Magic Keyboard Enclosure

The US$49.99 product is designed to minimize your desk space, and having these profile twins connected to form one larger keyboard makes them so much easier to use because they never slide apart. It works for both right- and left-handed people so you can place the trackpad on either side.

Specifications

Height : 0.55 inches (1.4 cm)

: 0.55 inches (1.4 cm) Width : 23 inches (58.4 cm)

: 23 inches (58.4 cm) Depth : 4.68 inches (11.9 cm)

: 4.68 inches (11.9 cm) Weight: 8.4 oz (.24 kg)

There are plenty of openings on the sides to handle power cables and access to switches.