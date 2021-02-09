Twelve South has introduced a new product on Tuesday. It’s called SurfaceSnap and it uses genuine leather bands with button snaps to organize your cables.

Twelve South Surface Snap

Each leather snap has a semi-permanent adhesive on the back so you can stick it to any flat surface. It doesn’t leave residue if you decide to stick it on elsewhere. Available in Black or Dove Grey, each SurfaceSnap pack includes two single and one double-winged cable organizer.

SurfaceSnap Double : Length: 120mm (4.71 inches), Width: 25mm (.98 inches)

: Length: 120mm (4.71 inches), Width: 25mm (.98 inches) SurfaceSnap Single: Length: 66mm (2.59 inches), Width: 25mm (0.98 inches)

It’s available to purchase today for US$29.99.